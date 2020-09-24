Five Trinity Clubs Will Be Allowed to Continue With Fixtures

The government has granted several Trinity sports teams an exception to level three restrictions, allowing them to continue with their scheduled fixtures without spectators.

In an email to students, Trinity Communications stated that Trinity Meteors, Dublin University Football Club men’s firsts, Dublin University Hockey Club men’s firsts, Dublin University Ladies Hockey Club firsts and Trinity Volleyball women’s firsts have been granted exemptions by the government as they “compete at high levels in their sport”.

No Trinity sports teams other than those granted an exception by the government will be permitted to compete in matches so long as Dublin is under level three restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The email also outlined that sports clubs can train, exercise and play recreational activities outdoors in groups of up to 15 provided there is no physical contact.

This permits groups to engage in certain non-contact activities, among which include “bootcamp, hiking, canoeing, running, fitness trail and soccer” as mentioned in the email.

Trinity Communications reminded that under the level three restrictions Trinity clubs are not permitted to congregate for any other purposes on or off campus, with gatherings before or after training sessions also prohibited.

Individual training, however, is still permitted on Trinity Sport facilities, which include Trinity Sport Centre, Santry Sports Grounds, Iveagh Sports Grounds and Islandbridge Boathouse.

Group fitness classes have been ruled out under the restrictions. However, Trinity Sport is providing online classes, available through the Trinity Sport app.

In the email, Trinity communications wrote: “We recognise that student clubs and societies are an important part of the student experience. It has been necessary to curtail them in line with the restrictions imposed by Level 3 of the Living with Covid-19 plan but we want to proceed with those activities that it is possible to do while still adhering to these restrictions.”

“We would encourage students to participate in the activities that are permissible under Level 3”, it added.

Trinity’s teaching term is due to commence on September 28th, with second, third and fourth years scheduled to begin classes that week. Freshers’ week is also set to take place on September 28th.