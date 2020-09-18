Halls Residents Who Have Guests Over Will Be Evicted

Residents who allow guests into their flat – during the day or overnight – in the first semester will be evicted from Halls. Similarly residents will be evicted if they host a party, the College has announced.

In an email to residents, Warden of Trinity Hall Roja Fazaeli said that having guests over or hosting a party would lead to “the revocation of a student’s licence to reside in College”.

The Warden and an Assistant Warden will interview any students who have charges brought to them, and a decision will be made as to what is the suitable disciplinary measure.

Residents are not allowed to visit any other apartment in Halls other than their own. Any large congregations outdoors are also banned, and students in breach of this regulation will face disciplinary action and a fine.

Social distancing and face coverings are required in all “communal areas of Hall such as Reception, Oldham House, the laundrette, the Smiles Convenience Store, and lifts”. Students must also regularly clean and disinfect shared spaces in apartments.

At the beginning of September, The University Times reported that Halls residents sharing an apartment will be considered to be members of the same household if one of the flatmates catches the coronavirus.

In an interview with The University Times, Director of the College Health Service David McGrath said that Halls will be akin to a “family home” for students.

“Your family would make up some of the close contacts and the way to look at these apartments where people are sharing a bathroom or shared facilities like kitchens is that they are a family unit and they will be treated as a family unit.”

Currently Halls can house approximately 1,000 students, the majority of whom are first years who will have moved away from home.

College announced earlier this month that on-campus residents and those living in Halls have been invited to participate in a pilot scheme which would allow them to be tested for coronavirus on a regular basis.

An email to students and staff, signed by secretary to the College John Coman, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Orla Sheils and director of the College Health Service David McGrath, said that such a scheme would help to prevent outbreaks by identifying people who have the virus but are not showing symptoms.

“The exact details still need to be decided and ethics approval needs to be secured but the outlines are clear”, the email said. “The pilot programme will enable all students and staff living in College accommodation to be tested regularly if they want to participate using a simple and non-invasive test.”