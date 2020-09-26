Leading Trinity Scientist Launches ‘Vaccine Saves Lives’ Video Campaign

Prof Rachel McLoughlin, in collaboration with production company Stopwatch, has launched a new series of motivational videos to highlight to parents the importance of continuing to vaccinate children – especially amid the pandemic.

The “Vaccine Save Lives” series is funded by the Health Research Board (HRB) and are hosted on the Trinity and HSE Ireland Youtube channels for viewing and sharing online.

The “Vaccine Save Lives” video campaign kicked off with a vaccine rap to highlight the deadly effects of infectious diseases like measles that could have on our lives and how they can be controlled or eliminated by vaccines.

The second video features McLoughlin as she takes her youngest daughter for her 13-month vaccinations appointment. In the video, she stresses the importance of vaccinating children amidst the pandemic, discussing other diseases that could have devastating consequences to our children if not prevented.

In a press statement McLoughlin said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has really helped to amplify the importance of vaccinations in the fight against the often devastating effects of potentially deadly infectious diseases.”

“My work as a scientist to develop new ways to treat and prevent the spread of new infections makes it a no-brainer when it comes to getting my children vaccinated”, she added.

In support of the launch of the “Vaccine Saves Lives” online parenting community BabyDoc Club conducted research revealing that 69 per cent of parents say the pandemic has made them value the importance of their baby’s routine vaccines more.

Its research focused on gaining insights into the parents’ knowledge about and views on their children’s immunisation schedules that the government recommends.

Speaking to Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One, McLoughlin said: “I would hope that this campaign is going to help encourage people to also take their children out to get their flu vaccine, and the good thing to remember about the flu vaccine that’s been provided for children, is that it is a nasal spray.”

“So don’t be afraid about the idea of taking your children, they are not going to have to get an injection, it’s just a little spray up the nose”.

“It struck me that not every parent had the same understanding of the diseases we protect our children, and in turn our community against”, McLoughlin said. “Knowledge really is power, which is why I felt compelled to find an engaging way to share my expertise by creating a series of videos for parents and their children.”