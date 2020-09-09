Masks Now Mandatory in Trinity Sports Centre

Trinity Sport has announced that face coverings are now mandatory in the Sports Centre, apart from when members of the gym are exercising.

Trinity Sport posted on Facebook, saying that face coverings were now mandatory in Trinity Sport and that everyone should “mask up to keep everyone safe while at Trinity Sport Centre”.

In an email statement to The University Times, Communications Manager for Trinity Sport Gillian Neely confirmed that face coverings will not be required once members have begun their workout in Trinity’s gym.

“Face coverings should be worn by all members from when they enter the building”, Neely said. “Once a member has started their workout in the gym, a face covering is not required and once they finish their workout the user should then put their face covering on prior to exiting the gym.”

Neely also added that: “Trinity Sport staff will actively encourage our members to comply with this requirement in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Should a member forget to bring a face covering to the Sports Centre, Trinity Sport assured that masks will be available to purchase from reception.

Face coverings are now mandatory for all internal public spaces on campus. This ruling is not part of broader government health guidelines for sports centres and gyms throughout the country.

In an email to students last month, College announced that in accordance with new government regulations, students will have to wear face masks during all teaching and learning events, in the Library and in other public spaces.

Staff have been advised to wear visors instead of masks, in order to help them communicate more clearly.

Face masks will not be mandatory for students who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering “without severe distress” based on health grounds.

Staff and students may also remove their masks to “communicate with a person who has difficulties communicating”, to provide “emergency assistance or to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person” or to “avoid harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury”.