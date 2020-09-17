On-Campus Residents Will Have to Book ‘Arrival Slot’ Before Moving In

Incoming on-campus residents will have to book an “arrival slot” beforing moving into their accommodation to “ensure that the social distancing guidelines are adhered to”, the Accommodation Office has said.

In an email to residents today, the Accommodation Office said that no more than 20 residents will be able to arrive on campus per hour due to public health regulations. Each resident will therefore be required to book an “arrival slot” to facilitate social distancing.

The email said students planning to arrive between September 21st and 23rd – which are expected to be “peak arrival days” – will be required to book a one-hour-long “arrival slot”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will only be allowed to have 1 extra person with you to help you move in, but they should not arrive at reception with you”, the email added.

Residents will be able to move on campus from September 21st onwards, unless they have an early arrival already booked.

Residents who have an early arrival booked will not be required to book an arrival slot.

Last week, The University Times reported that students living in on-campus accommodation may have their licence to reside in College revoked if they break certain rules brought in to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In an email statement to The University Times, College’s Registrar of Chambers Philip Coleman said: “The Office of the Junior Dean will investigate all breaches of the Code of Conduct on a case-by-case basis and sanctions will be imposed where appropriate.”

“In serious cases”, Coleman continued, “a student may have their License to reside in College revoked”.

Last June, Coleman told students who applied to live on campus that they would not be allowed to have overnight guests or parties during the first term of next year in order to protect students’ health.

This month, College also announced that on-campus residents and those living in Halls will be invited to participate in a pilot scheme which would allow them to be tested for coronavirus on a regular basis.

An email to students and staff said that such a scheme would help to prevent outbreaks by identifying people who have the virus but are not showing symptoms.

“The science suggests that this limited testing of people living in close quarters will help to prevent outbreaks by alerting people who may have the virus but no symptoms”, the email said. “While we hope that all residents will participate, screening will be voluntary; it should be regarded as an extra measure to prevent the spread of the virus.”