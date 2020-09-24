Online Module Enrolment to Open Tomorrow Morning After Delays

Online module enrolment will open tomorrow morning at 11am, after a number of delays in launching the enrolment system.

In an email to students signed by Jean Cronin, Digital Trinity 2 Project Manager, it was announced that “online module enrollment will go live at 11am tomorrow”.

“You will receive an intray message in your student portal at mytcd.ie confirming that online module enrolment is open.”

Originally meant to launch on Monday, the online enrolment system launch was delayed due to “a number of technical issues” with the system. Due to further issues enrolment was postponed until Tuesday, and then again to Wednesday, before being delayed until tomorrow.

In a statement to The University Times about the launch of the enrolment system, Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) Education Officer, Megan O’Connor said: “Over the last few months, various Trinity working groups have advised schools on how to best handle the return to teaching.”

“This includes but is not limited to not scheduling face to face lectures on the same day as online material – which we have seen be entirely disregarded.”

“Schools were given a level of autonomy that they don’t seem to have taken responsibility for – they are not communicating sufficiently with students, with some students not even being aware of their open module choices at all!”

“For many, the Students’ Union was the only source of information regarding the online open module enrolment process. This is not good enough.”

In an email to students yesterday, Cronin said: “Student timetables have been published and reflect the core compulsory modules enrolment. The optional, open modules and Trinity electives will appear in your timetable on the day after you complete your enrolment.”

“We have experienced a number of technical issues in the SITS system that have affected the go live of online module enrolment.”

“Most of these issues have been resolved. However, we cannot go live today.”

Open modules and Trinity electives were introduced as part of a wider restructuring of timetables ushered in by the Trinity Education Project.

Speaking to The University Times last year, Senior Lecturer Kevin Mitchell said that open modules were “modules each course is willing to open up to other students” that can be taken by any student as long as they are “approved by their own courses”.

Electives, on the other hand, are stand-alone, university-wide modules that are not available to a student as part of the core programme of their degree

Trinity’s teaching term is due to commence on September 28th, with second, third and fourth years scheduled to begin classes that week. Freshers’ week is set to take place on September 28th also.