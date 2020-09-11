From English Studies to Mathematics: How Trinity’s Points Have Changed

For an exam period marred by unpredictability, CAO results announced today will have come as a surprise to few. The calculated grades system has led to points increasing for 80 per cent of Trinity’s courses, despite the government’s best efforts to quell point inflation. While good news for this year’s students, it will adversely effect students who are applying to college using leaving certificate results from previous years.

Points for more specialised subjects, as well as combinations including business, law, nursing, geography and computer science, increased significantly. The number of courses needing more than 600 points have increased to increased to five.

For the second year running, Trinity will be happy to see significant increases in the number of students putting Trinity down number one on their CAO applications – up 9 per cent on last year. Whether this is down to the Normal People bounce or because students guessed their grades would increase under the the calculated grades system or another reason entirely, one can only guess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

Analysis

Single-honour degree courses

Code Course 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Change TR002 Music ★★ 390 ★★ 445 ★★ 395 ★★ 390 ★★ 345 ★★ 435 435 0 TR003 History 485 485 ★ 500 488 475 486 497 +11 TR004 Law 530 ★ 540 ★ 535 ★ 542 533 533 566 +33 TR005 Philosophy 400 410 455 441 392 433 442 +9 TR006 Psychology 560 555 ★ 550 554 ★ 543 ★ 565 567 +2 TR007 Clinical Speech and Language Studies 520 ★ 525 ★ 520 ★ 520 ★ 521 509 529 +20 TR009 Music Education ★★ 465 ★★ 450 ★★ 455 ★★ 429 ★★ 455 ★★ 430 ★★ 420 –10 TR012 History & Political Science 500 510 ★ 535 ★ 540 540 543 555 +12 TR015 Philosophy, Political Science, Economics and Sociology 540 550 555 ★ 555 563 566 589 +23 TR016 Deaf Studies 400 400 360 360 338 357 340 –17 TR017 Law & Business 570 ★ 580 585 589 ★ 577 576 602 +26 TR018 Law & French 560 ★ 585 ★ 575 567 ★ 567 543 565 +22 TR019 Law & German 515 545 ★ 545 541 509 523 543 +20 TR020 Law & Political Science 575 575 575 581 578 567 602 +35 TR021 Classics 435 410 430 388 357 409 370 –39 TR022 Early & Modern Irish 360 425 375 387 344 347 398 +51 TR023 English Studies 505 505 515 485 487 497 487 –10 TR024 European Studies 520 ★ 545 535 ★ 520 541 ★ 520 544 +24 TR025 Drama & Theatre Studies ★★★ 440 ★★★ 455 ★★★ 425 ★★★ 455 ★★★ 451 ★★★ 495 ★★★ 564 +69 TR028 Ancient and Medieval History and Culture 450 ★ 445 455 450 355 399 342 –57 TR029 Political Science and Geography 490 485 495 520 ★ 496 ★ 497 ★ 526 +29 TR031 Mathematics 540 570 565 566 534 566 531 –35 TR032 Engineering 470 495 ★ 500 ★ 470 ★ 488 ★ 497 520 +23 TR033 Computer Science 460 ★ 490 ★ 480 ★ 467 444 ★ 467 509 +42 TR034 Management Science and Information Systems Studies 485 555 565 578 577 ★ 589 ★ 613 ★ +24 TR035 Theoretical Physics 550 565 555 566 531 565 543 –22 TR038 Engineering with Management 460 505 ★ 515 499 510 522 532 +10 TR039 Computer Science and Language 450 465 465 443 350 456 454 –2 TR040 Middle Eastern and European Languages and Cultures 506 500 485 466 –19 TR041 Religion 347 368 +21 TR671 Film 489 TR671 History of Art & Architecture 393 TR051 Medicine # 733 ★ # 733 ★ # 730 ★ # 732 ★ # 731 ★ # 730 # 735 ★ +5 TR052 Dental Science 585 590 585 ★ 589 ★ 590 ★ 590 ★ 613 +23 TR053 Physiotherapy 545 ★ 540 ★ 535 ★ 543 ★ 543 ★ 542 ★ 566 ★ +24 TR054 Occupational Therapy 500 ★ 515 ★ 520 517 ★ 507 ★ 521 533 +12 TR055 Radiation Therapy 535 ★ 525 ★ 515 ★ 510 509 ★ 518 543 +25 TR056 Human Health and Disease 535 ★ 540 ★ 535 532 542 ★ 543 ★ 565 +22 TR060 Biological & Biomedial Sciences 509 ★ 520 ★ 543 ★ +23 TR061 Chemical Sciences 507 ★ 499 517 +18 TR062 Geography & Geoscience 413 435 ★ 473 +38 TR063 Physical Sciences 509 ★ 510 498 ★ –12 TR072 Pharmacy 565 550 ★ 560 ★ 553 ★ 555 ★ 567 590 +23 TR080 Global Business 535 544 555 566 ★ 589 ★ +23 TR081 Business, Economic & Social Studies (BESS) 495 ★ 510 ★ 510 ★ 520 ★ 511 ★ 520 ★ 543 ★ +23 TR082 Computer Science and Business 465 ★ 500 505 ★ 520 509 ★ 510 555 +45 TR083 Sociology and Social Policy 460 455 480 ★ 487 473 462 498 +36 TR084 Social Studies (Social Work) 460 460 ★ 470 454 453 441 462 ★ +21 TR085 Business Studies and French 515 545 ★ 530 533 ★ 528 509 540 +31 TR086 Business Studies and German 490 500 ★ 495 ★ 489 ★ 506 474 509 +35 TR087 Business Studies and Russian 445 450 460 478 429 474 474 0 TR089 Business Studies and Polish 405 405 430 422 403 393 444 +51 TR090 Business Studies and Spanish 510 540 515 ★ 529 517 ★ 518 531 ★ +13 TR091 General Nursing (Meath and St James’s) 425 420 425 ★ 410 408 ★ 402 429 +27 TR093 General Nursing (Adelaide School of Nursing) # 400 # 400 # 400 # 398 ★ # 408 # 394 # 430 +36 TR095 Mental Health Nursing 405 ★ 415 385 373 389 ★ 361 408 +47 TR097 Intellectual Disability Nursing 400 ★ 385 ★ 385 ★ 381 370 ★ 347 396 +49 TR911 Children’s and General Nursing (Integrated) 490 ★ 505 505 484 473 ★ 485 511 +26 TR913 Midwifery 460 ★ 455 455 456 455 ★ 444 478 +34

Key: ★ Not all applicants at this level were offered places. ★★ Applicants are assessed on a music test and interview and on their leaving certificate examination results. ★★★ Applicants are assessed on a questionnaire and interview and on their leaving certificate examination results. # Applicants are assessed on the HPAT Ireland test and on their leaving certificate examination results. ## Applicants must also have returned a questionnaire.

Joint-honours degree courses

Code Course 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Change TR111 Ancient History and Archaeology & Geography 331 352 +21 TR112 Ancient History and Archaeology & History 505 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR113 Ancient History and Archaeology & History of Art and Architecture 435 445 ★ 440 450 ★ 387 346 337 +9 TR114 Ancient History and Archaeology & French 420 395 415 395 376 336 337 +1 TR114 Ancient History and Archaeology & Russian 450 410 410 411 376 336 337 +1 TR114 Ancient History and Archaeology & Irish 336 337 +1 TR117 Ancient History and Archaeology & Religion 368 342 –26 TR547 Ancient History and Archaeology & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations 415 395 410 379 379 339 337 –2 TR198 Geography & Economics 490 ★ 500 505 ★ 499 ★ 509 ★ 509 ★ 534 +25 TR322 Geography & History 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR326 Geography & German 435 435 405 463 429 336 352 +16 TR326 Geography & French 336 352 +16 TR332 Geography & Sociology 450 ★ 470 ★ 450 ★ 463 456 473 498 ★ +25 TR202 Economics & History 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 509 ★ 531 ★ 534 +3 TR207 Economics & Mathematics 550 ★ 575 ★ 555 ★ 577 565 577 566 ★ –11 TR208 Economics & German 490 ★ 500 505 ★ 499 ★ 509 ★ 509 ★ 534 +25 TR208 Economics & Spanish 490 ★ 500 505 ★ 499 ★ 509 ★ 509 ★ 534 +25 TR209 Economics & Philosophy 490 ★ 500 505 ★ 499 ★ 509 ★ 509 ★ 534 +25 TR212 Economics & Sociology 490 ★ 500 505 ★ 499 ★ 509 ★ 509 ★ 534 +25 TR262 History & English Literature 525 ★ 530 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR325 History & Film Studies 531 529 –2 TR443 History & History of Art and Architecture 505 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR554 History & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR447 History & German 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 ★ 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR447 History & Irish 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR447 History & Russian 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR447 History & Spanish 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR449 History & Philosophy 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR454 History & Religion 531 529 –2 TR452 History & Sociology 505 ★ 515 ★ 525 520 ★ 506 531 529 –2 TR166 English Literature & Classical Civilisation 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR228 English Literature & Classical Languages 500 498 ★ –2 TR276 English Literature & Drama Studies 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR312 English Literature & Film Studies 530 ★ 515 515 507 499 ★ 500 521 ★ +21 TR263 English Literature & History of Art and Architecture 525 530 ★ 515 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR277 English Literature & French 525 ★ 530 ★ 530 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR277 English Literature & German 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 ★ 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR264 English Literature & Irish 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR271 English Literature & Russian 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 ★ 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR273 English Literature & Spanish 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR269 English Literature & Philosophy 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 507 499 ★ 500 499 –1 TR664 English Literature & Religion 500 498 ★ –2 TR272 English Literature & Sociology 525 ★ 530 ★ 515 507 499 ★ 500 498 ★ –2 TR173 Classical Civilisation & History of Art and Architecture 435 440 440 450 ★ 395 346 335 –11 TR548 Classical Civilisation & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations 395 415 410 444 395 339 335 –4 TR177 Classical Civilisation & German 339 335 –4 TR177 Classical Civilisation & Italian 435 415 420 ★ 444 430 339 335 –4 TR177 Classical Civilisation & Irish 420 ★ 415 415 444 395 339 335 –4 TR177 Classical Civilisation & Spanish 450 ★ 475 ★ 470 ★ 444 445 ★ 339 335 –4 TR179 Classical Civilisation & Philosophy 455 ★ 435 475 485 ★ 409 469 499 +30 TR179 Classical Civilisation & Religion 368 342 –26 TR231 History of Art and Architecture & Classical Languages 430 349 –81 TR455 History of Art and Architecture & French 435 440 440 450 ★ 387 346 334 –12 TR455 History of Art and Architecture & Italian 435 440 ★ 440 450 ★ 430 346 334 –12 TR455 History of Art and Architecture & Spanish 450 ★ 475 ★ 475 ★ 450 ★ 445 ★ 346 334 –12 TR479 History of Art and Architecture & Philosophy 455 440 475 485 ★ 409 469 499 +30 TR665 History of Art and Architecture & Religion 368 342 –26 TR233 Classical Languages & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations 430 349 –81 TR239 Classical Languages & French 430 349 –81 TR239 Classical Languages & German 430 349 –81 TR563 Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & French 420 ★ 390 395 379 339 335 –4 TR563 Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Italian 339 335 –4 TR563 Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Irish 420 ★ 390 415 379 379 339 335 –4 TR563 Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Spanish 450 ★ 475 ★ 470 ★ 409 445 ★ 339 335 –4 TR564 Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Music 420 388 –32 TR565 Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Religion 368 342 –26 TR635 Music & Drama Studies 415 415 435 469 431 420 473 +53 TR320 Music & Film Studies 415 455 485 ★ 500 467 478 521 ★ +43 TR598 Music & Mathematics 550 ★ 575 ★ 555 ★ 577 565 577 566 ★ –11 TR636 Music & French 420 ★ 415 435 430 ★ 431 420 388 –32 TR636 Music & German 420 388 –32 TR636 Music & Irish 420 ★ 415 435 430 431 420 388 –32 TR636 Music & Spanish 420 388 –32 TR629 Music & Philosophy 455 ★ 435 ★ 475 485 ★ 431 469 499 +30 TR638 Music & Religion 420 388 –32 TR311 Drama Studies & Film Studies 415 455 480 ★ 500 467 478 521 ★ +43 TR323 Drama Studies & Italian 435 405 420 ★ 469 430 367 473 +106 TR323 Drama Studies & Russian 450 410 410 469 400 367 473 +106 TR323 Drama Studies & Spanish 450 ★ 475 ★ 470 ★ 469 445 ★ 367 473 +106 TR755 Drama Studies & Sociology 450 ★ 470 ★ 450 ★ 469 456 473 498 ★ +25 TR324 Film Studies & French 420 ★ 455 485 ★ 500 467 478 521 ★ +43 TR324 Film Studies & Spanish 450 ★ 475 ★ 485 ★ 500 467 478 521 ★ +43 TR597 Mathematics & Irish 577 521 ★ –56 TR597 Mathematics & Russian 577 521 ★ –56 TR599 Mathematics & Philosophy 550 ★ 575 ★ 555 ★ 577 ★ 565 577 521 ★ –56 TR639 Philosophy & French 455 ★ 435 475 485 ★ 409 469 499 +30 TR639 Philosophy & German 455 ★ 435 475 485 ★ 409 469 499 +30 TR639 Philosophy & Russian 455 ★ 435 475 485 ★ 409 469 499 +30 TR662 Philosophy & Sociology 455 ★ 470 ★ 475 485 ★ 456 473 499 +26 TR666 Religion & French 368 342 –26 TR666 Religion & German 368 342 –26 TR666 Religion & Italian 368 342 –26 TR666 Religion & Russian 368 342 –26 TR756 Sociology & French 450 ★ 470 ★ 450 ★ 462 ★ 456 473 498 ★ +25 TR756 Sociology & Irish 450 ★ 470 ★ 450 ★ 462 ★ 456 473 498 ★ +25 TR756 Sociology & Spanish 450 475 ★ 470 ★ 462 ★ 456 473 498 ★ +25 TR667 French & Modern Language 398 403 +5 TR668 German & Modern Language 379 389 +10 TR669 Irish & Modern Language 487 368 –119 TR670 Italian & Modern Language 420 381 –39 TR671 Russian & Modern Language 390 332 –58 TR672 Spanish & Modern Language 357 336 –21