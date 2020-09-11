From English Studies to Mathematics: How Trinity’s Points Have Changed

For an exam period marred by unpredictability, CAO results announced today will have come as a surprise to few. The calculated grades system has led to points increasing for 80 per cent of Trinity’s courses, despite the government’s best efforts to quell point inflation. While good news for this year’s students, it will adversely effect students who are applying to college using leaving certificate results from previous years.
Points for more specialised subjects, as well as combinations including business, law, nursing, geography and computer science, increased significantly. The number of courses needing more than 600 points have increased to increased to five.
For the second year running, Trinity will be happy to see significant increases in the number of students putting Trinity down number one on their CAO applications – up 9 per cent on last year. Whether this is down to the Normal People bounce or because students guessed their grades would increase under the the calculated grades system or another reason entirely, one can only guess.
Single-honour degree courses
|Code
|Course
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Change
|TR002
|Music
|★★390
|★★445
|★★395
|★★390
|★★345
|★★435
|435
|0
|TR003
|History
|485
|485★
|500
|488
|475
|486
|497
|+11
|TR004
|Law
|530★
|540★
|535★
|542
|533
|533
|566
|+33
|TR005
|Philosophy
|400
|410
|455
|441
|392
|433
|442
|+9
|TR006
|Psychology
|560
|555★
|550
|554★
|543★
|565
|567
|+2
|TR007
|Clinical Speech and Language Studies
|520★
|525★
|520★
|520★
|521
|509
|529
|+20
|TR009
|Music Education
|★★465
|★★450
|★★455
|★★429
|★★455
|★★430
|★★420
|–10
|TR012
|History & Political Science
|500
|510★
|535★
|540
|540
|543
|555
|+12
|TR015
|Philosophy, Political Science, Economics and Sociology
|540
|550
|555★
|555
|563
|566
|589
|+23
|TR016
|Deaf Studies
|400
|400
|360
|360
|338
|357
|340
|–17
|TR017
|Law & Business
|570★
|580
|585
|589★
|577
|576
|602
|+26
|TR018
|Law & French
|560★
|585★
|575
|567★
|567
|543
|565
|+22
|TR019
|Law & German
|515
|545★
|545
|541
|509
|523
|543
|+20
|TR020
|Law & Political Science
|575
|575
|575
|581
|578
|567
|602
|+35
|TR021
|Classics
|435
|410
|430
|388
|357
|409
|370
|–39
|TR022
|Early & Modern Irish
|360
|425
|375
|387
|344
|347
|398
|+51
|TR023
|English Studies
|505
|505
|515
|485
|487
|497
|487
|–10
|TR024
|European Studies
|520★
|545
|535★
|520
|541★
|520
|544
|+24
|TR025
|Drama & Theatre Studies
|★★★440
|★★★455
|★★★425
|★★★455
|★★★451
|★★★495
|★★★564
|+69
|TR028
|Ancient and Medieval History and Culture
|450★
|445
|455
|450
|355
|399
|342
|–57
|TR029
|Political Science and Geography
|490
|485
|495
|520★
|496★
|497★
|526
|+29
|TR031
|Mathematics
|540
|570
|565
|566
|534
|566
|531
|–35
|TR032
|Engineering
|470
|495★
|500★
|470★
|488★
|497
|520
|+23
|TR033
|Computer Science
|460★
|490★
|480★
|467
|444★
|467
|509
|+42
|TR034
|Management Science and Information Systems Studies
|485
|555
|565
|578
|577★
|589★
|613★
|+24
|TR035
|Theoretical Physics
|550
|565
|555
|566
|531
|565
|543
|–22
|TR038
|Engineering with Management
|460
|505★
|515
|499
|510
|522
|532
|+10
|TR039
|Computer Science and Language
|450
|465
|465
|443
|350
|456
|454
|–2
|TR040
|Middle Eastern and European Languages and Cultures
|506
|500
|485
|466
|–19
|TR041
|Religion
|347
|368
|+21
|TR671
|Film
|489
|TR671
|History of Art & Architecture
|393
|TR051
|Medicine
|#733★
|#733★
|#730★
|#732★
|#731★
|#730
|#735★
|+5
|TR052
|Dental Science
|585
|590
|585★
|589★
|590★
|590★
|613
|+23
|TR053
|Physiotherapy
|545★
|540★
|535★
|543★
|543★
|542★
|566★
|+24
|TR054
|Occupational Therapy
|500★
|515★
|520
|517★
|507★
|521
|533
|+12
|TR055
|Radiation Therapy
|535★
|525★
|515★
|510
|509★
|518
|543
|+25
|TR056
|Human Health and Disease
|535★
|540★
|535
|532
|542★
|543★
|565
|+22
|TR060
|Biological & Biomedial Sciences
|509★
|520★
|543★
|+23
|TR061
|Chemical Sciences
|507★
|499
|517
|+18
|TR062
|Geography & Geoscience
|413
|435★
|473
|+38
|TR063
|Physical Sciences
|509★
|510
|498★
|–12
|TR072
|Pharmacy
|565
|550★
|560★
|553★
|555★
|567
|590
|+23
|TR080
|Global Business
|535
|544
|555
|566★
|589★
|+23
|TR081
|Business, Economic & Social Studies (BESS)
|495★
|510★
|510★
|520★
|511★
|520★
|543★
|+23
|TR082
|Computer Science and Business
|465★
|500
|505★
|520
|509★
|510
|555
|+45
|TR083
|Sociology and Social Policy
|460
|455
|480★
|487
|473
|462
|498
|+36
|TR084
|Social Studies (Social Work)
|460
|460★
|470
|454
|453
|441
|462★
|+21
|TR085
|Business Studies and French
|515
|545★
|530
|533★
|528
|509
|540
|+31
|TR086
|Business Studies and German
|490
|500★
|495★
|489★
|506
|474
|509
|+35
|TR087
|Business Studies and Russian
|445
|450
|460
|478
|429
|474
|474
|0
|TR089
|Business Studies and Polish
|405
|405
|430
|422
|403
|393
|444
|+51
|TR090
|Business Studies and Spanish
|510
|540
|515★
|529
|517★
|518
|531★
|+13
|TR091
|General Nursing (Meath and St James’s)
|425
|420
|425★
|410
|408★
|402
|429
|+27
|TR093
|General Nursing (Adelaide School of Nursing)
|#400
|#400
|#400
|#398★
|#408
|#394
|#430
|+36
|TR095
|Mental Health Nursing
|405★
|415
|385
|373
|389★
|361
|408
|+47
|TR097
|Intellectual Disability Nursing
|400★
|385★
|385★
|381
|370★
|347
|396
|+49
|TR911
|Children’s and General Nursing (Integrated)
|490★
|505
|505
|484
|473★
|485
|511
|+26
|TR913
|Midwifery
|460★
|455
|455
|456
|455★
|444
|478
|+34
Joint-honours degree courses
|Code
|Course
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Change
|TR111
|Ancient History and Archaeology & Geography
|331
|352
|+21
|TR112
|Ancient History and Archaeology & History
|505
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR113
|Ancient History and Archaeology & History of Art and Architecture
|435
|445★
|440
|450★
|387
|346
|337
|+9
|TR114
|Ancient History and Archaeology & French
|420
|395
|415
|395
|376
|336
|337
|+1
|TR114
|Ancient History and Archaeology & Russian
|450
|410
|410
|411
|376
|336
|337
|+1
|TR114
|Ancient History and Archaeology & Irish
|336
|337
|+1
|TR117
|Ancient History and Archaeology & Religion
|368
|342
|–26
|TR547
|Ancient History and Archaeology & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations
|415
|395
|410
|379
|379
|339
|337
|–2
|TR198
|Geography & Economics
|490★
|500
|505★
|499★
|509★
|509★
|534
|+25
|TR322
|Geography & History
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR326
|Geography & German
|435
|435
|405
|463
|429
|336
|352
|+16
|TR326
|Geography & French
|336
|352
|+16
|TR332
|Geography & Sociology
|450★
|470★
|450★
|463
|456
|473
|498★
|+25
|TR202
|Economics & History
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|509★
|531★
|534
|+3
|TR207
|Economics & Mathematics
|550★
|575★
|555★
|577
|565
|577
|566★
|–11
|TR208
|Economics & German
|490★
|500
|505★
|499★
|509★
|509★
|534
|+25
|TR208
|Economics & Spanish
|490★
|500
|505★
|499★
|509★
|509★
|534
|+25
|TR209
|Economics & Philosophy
|490★
|500
|505★
|499★
|509★
|509★
|534
|+25
|TR212
|Economics & Sociology
|490★
|500
|505★
|499★
|509★
|509★
|534
|+25
|TR262
|History & English Literature
|525★
|530★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR325
|History & Film Studies
|531
|529
|–2
|TR443
|History & History of Art and Architecture
|505
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR554
|History & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR447
|History & German
|505★
|515★
|525★
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR447
|History & Irish
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR447
|History & Russian
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR447
|History & Spanish
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR449
|History & Philosophy
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR454
|History & Religion
|531
|529
|–2
|TR452
|History & Sociology
|505★
|515★
|525
|520★
|506
|531
|529
|–2
|TR166
|English Literature & Classical Civilisation
|525★
|530★
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR228
|English Literature & Classical Languages
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR276
|English Literature & Drama Studies
|525★
|530★
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR312
|English Literature & Film Studies
|530★
|515
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|521★
|+21
|TR263
|English Literature & History of Art and Architecture
|525
|530★
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR277
|English Literature & French
|525★
|530★
|530
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR277
|English Literature & German
|525★
|530★
|515★
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR264
|English Literature & Irish
|525★
|530★
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR271
|English Literature & Russian
|525★
|530★
|515★
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR273
|English Literature & Spanish
|525★
|530★
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR269
|English Literature & Philosophy
|525★
|530★
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|499
|–1
|TR664
|English Literature & Religion
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR272
|English Literature & Sociology
|525★
|530★
|515
|507
|499★
|500
|498★
|–2
|TR173
|Classical Civilisation & History of Art and Architecture
|435
|440
|440
|450★
|395
|346
|335
|–11
|TR548
|Classical Civilisation & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations
|395
|415
|410
|444
|395
|339
|335
|–4
|TR177
|Classical Civilisation & German
|339
|335
|–4
|TR177
|Classical Civilisation & Italian
|435
|415
|420★
|444
|430
|339
|335
|–4
|TR177
|Classical Civilisation & Irish
|420★
|415
|415
|444
|395
|339
|335
|–4
|TR177
|Classical Civilisation & Spanish
|450★
|475★
|470★
|444
|445★
|339
|335
|–4
|TR179
|Classical Civilisation & Philosophy
|455★
|435
|475
|485★
|409
|469
|499
|+30
|TR179
|Classical Civilisation & Religion
|368
|342
|–26
|TR231
|History of Art and Architecture & Classical Languages
|430
|349
|–81
|TR455
|History of Art and Architecture & French
|435
|440
|440
|450★
|387
|346
|334
|–12
|TR455
|History of Art and Architecture & Italian
|435
|440★
|440
|450★
|430
|346
|334
|–12
|TR455
|History of Art and Architecture & Spanish
|450★
|475★
|475★
|450★
|445★
|346
|334
|–12
|TR479
|History of Art and Architecture & Philosophy
|455
|440
|475
|485★
|409
|469
|499
|+30
|TR665
|History of Art and Architecture & Religion
|368
|342
|–26
|TR233
|Classical Languages & Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations
|430
|349
|–81
|TR239
|Classical Languages & French
|430
|349
|–81
|TR239
|Classical Languages & German
|430
|349
|–81
|TR563
|Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & French
|420★
|390
|395
|379
|339
|335
|–4
|TR563
|Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Italian
|339
|335
|–4
|TR563
|Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Irish
|420★
|390
|415
|379
|379
|339
|335
|–4
|TR563
|Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Spanish
|450★
|475★
|470★
|409
|445★
|339
|335
|–4
|TR564
|Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Music
|420
|388
|–32
|TR565
|Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations & Religion
|368
|342
|–26
|TR635
|Music & Drama Studies
|415
|415
|435
|469
|431
|420
|473
|+53
|TR320
|Music & Film Studies
|415
|455
|485★
|500
|467
|478
|521★
|+43
|TR598
|Music & Mathematics
|550★
|575★
|555★
|577
|565
|577
|566★
|–11
|TR636
|Music & French
|420★
|415
|435
|430★
|431
|420
|388
|–32
|TR636
|Music & German
|420
|388
|–32
|TR636
|Music & Irish
|420★
|415
|435
|430
|431
|420
|388
|–32
|TR636
|Music & Spanish
|420
|388
|–32
|TR629
|Music & Philosophy
|455★
|435★
|475
|485★
|431
|469
|499
|+30
|TR638
|Music & Religion
|420
|388
|–32
|TR311
|Drama Studies & Film Studies
|415
|455
|480★
|500
|467
|478
|521★
|+43
|TR323
|Drama Studies & Italian
|435
|405
|420★
|469
|430
|367
|473
|+106
|TR323
|Drama Studies & Russian
|450
|410
|410
|469
|400
|367
|473
|+106
|TR323
|Drama Studies & Spanish
|450★
|475★
|470★
|469
|445★
|367
|473
|+106
|TR755
|Drama Studies & Sociology
|450★
|470★
|450★
|469
|456
|473
|498★
|+25
|TR324
|Film Studies & French
|420★
|455
|485★
|500
|467
|478
|521★
|+43
|TR324
|Film Studies & Spanish
|450★
|475★
|485★
|500
|467
|478
|521★
|+43
|TR597
|Mathematics & Irish
|577
|521★
|–56
|TR597
|Mathematics & Russian
|577
|521★
|–56
|TR599
|Mathematics & Philosophy
|550★
|575★
|555★
|577★
|565
|577
|521★
|–56
|TR639
|Philosophy & French
|455★
|435
|475
|485★
|409
|469
|499
|+30
|TR639
|Philosophy & German
|455★
|435
|475
|485★
|409
|469
|499
|+30
|TR639
|Philosophy & Russian
|455★
|435
|475
|485★
|409
|469
|499
|+30
|TR662
|Philosophy & Sociology
|455★
|470★
|475
|485★
|456
|473
|499
|+26
|TR666
|Religion & French
|368
|342
|–26
|TR666
|Religion & German
|368
|342
|–26
|TR666
|Religion & Italian
|368
|342
|–26
|TR666
|Religion & Russian
|368
|342
|–26
|TR756
|Sociology & French
|450★
|470★
|450★
|462★
|456
|473
|498★
|+25
|TR756
|Sociology & Irish
|450★
|470★
|450★
|462★
|456
|473
|498★
|+25
|TR756
|Sociology & Spanish
|450
|475★
|470★
|462★
|456
|473
|498★
|+25
|TR667
|French & Modern Language
|398
|403
|+5
|TR668
|German & Modern Language
|379
|389
|+10
|TR669
|Irish & Modern Language
|487
|368
|–119
|TR670
|Italian & Modern Language
|420
|381
|–39
|TR671
|Russian & Modern Language
|390
|332
|–58
|TR672
|Spanish & Modern Language
|357
|336
|–21
Key:★Not all applicants at this level were offered places.Note:Following the change from TSM to joint-honours degree courses, some new course codes may not correspond with those from previous years.