The University Times Postpones First Print Issue Following New Restrictions

The Editor of The University Times has announced the postponement of the newspaper’s first print issue – due to be published next week – in the wake of the level-three restrictions introduced in Dublin last week.

Speaking to The University Times, Cormac Watson, the editor of the newspaper, said that the new restrictions meant that he “realistically couldn’t justify printing thousands of newspapers to distribute around a near-empty campus”.

“I – along with the rest of the staff – am very disappointed that the first issue has had to be postponed. The focus for next week has now very firmly shifted online.”

Watson said that, in the coming weeks, the newspaper will roll out a series of changes to its website, hoping to expand its award-winning online offering.

“The University Times is already an online-first newspaper – and we will publish as much content online as we would have in print. We plan on launching a redesigned home page in the coming days, and are in the midst of revamping our social media presence. Other improvements will follow in the coming weeks,” he said.

In an email to all students last week, signed by Provost Patrick Prendergast, Vice-Provost Jürgen Barkhoff and Chair of the Resumption of Teaching Working Group Áine Kelly, College said that classes in the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, apart from those which must be delivered in person, will move online until level-three restrictions are lifted.

The email added that extracurricular activities “that require physical gathering” are suspended, and that students will only be allowed on campus for face-to-face classes.

“Students and staff pick up copies of the newspapers while passing through buildings or standing around in the Arts Block or Hamilton”, Watson said.

“The major reduction in footfall on campus for the coming weeks means that bringing out a print issue would simply be a waste of paper.”

He added that he saw the news as an opportunity to “bring the newspaper’s online presence to the next level”.

“A huge amount of work will go into improving our online presence and making sure that we are reaching students, whether they are on campus or not.”

In 2016, The University Times won the award for best overall news website at the Society for News Design’s annual awards for student newspapers.

The ceremony, held in San Francisco, saw judges describe The University Times as a “powerhouse” for design.

Trinity’s teaching term is due to commence on September 28th, with second, third and fourth years scheduled to begin classes that week. Freshers’ week is set to take place on September 28th also. Watson said that the newspaper’s freshers’ week supplement would be launched online, instead of in print.

News of increased restrictions for Dublin-based universities and colleges came days after Senior Lecturer Kevin Mitchell confirmed to this newspaper that College planned to offer all students some in-person teaching this semester.