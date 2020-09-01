Trinity Marks Seventh Anniversary of Seamus Heaney’s Death

Seven years on from the death of renowned Irish poet and Nobel Laureate Seamus Heaney on August 30th 2013, the Derry-born poet’s mark remains heavily imprinted on the Irish people.

Having produced over 20 volumes of poetry and criticism during his lifetime, as well as receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1995 “for works of lyrical beauty and ethical depth, which exalt everyday miracles and the living past”, Heaney is widely known as one of the great idiosyncratic writers of Ireland.

Trinity will be marking the seventh anniversary of Heaney’s death with a special Long Room Hub online event, to take place on Zoom tomorrow at 7pm.

The event, Fields of Vision: Seamus Heaney and Society, will be a reflection on the work of Seamus Heaney through five images which exhibit his preoccupations and will guide viewers in understanding his achievements in poetry. In an attempt to extend the celebration of Heaney’s life and work to as wide an audience as possible, the event is free, and open to all who register beforehand.

The event will be presented by two leading Trinity scholars in the study of Heaney’s work: Dr Rosie Lavan of the School of English and and the Seamus Heaney Professor of Irish writing, Chris Morash. These experts will investigate different moments in Heaney’s illustrious career, “from his early appearance in Vogue Magazine to his humane meditations on the history of violence prompted by world events”. Actor and director Adrian Dunbar will also make an appearance at the event to recite some of Heaney’s poetry and prose.

The event also marks the launch of an important new study, Seamus Heaney and Society by Professor Rosie Lavan. This new book discusses how the poet was shaped by his work as a teacher, lecturer, critic, and public figure. It also includes extensive archival research, delving into drafts and unpublished versions of Heaney’s work.

Though current circumstances don’t allow for the physical, interpersonal celebration that would truly bring the remembrance of Seamus Heaney to life, honouring his work in whatever way is possible stands as a testament to the great literary legacy he left – a legacy that will undoubtedly be celebrated for years to come.

Fields of Vision: Seamus Heaney and Society takes place over Zoom on Wednesday, September 2nd at 7pm. Attendance is free to all who register beforehand. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook via Trinity’s Long Room Hub